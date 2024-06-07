Monsoon delayed over central, northern India

NEW DELHI: The southwest monsoon has sluggishly advanced into more parts of southern India. Experts say it will strengthen in two weeks but will be delayed in reaching central and northern India.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon has reached parts of central Arabian Sea, most parts of Karnataka, south Maharashtra, and west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal.

The IMD said conditions were favourable for the monsoon’s further advancement. In the next 3-4 days, it will be all over Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh and some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), Telangana, Chhattisgarh and south Odisha.