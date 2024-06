PM Modi asks NDA MPs not to fall prey to hoaxes about ministries, portfolios

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged NDA MPs not to fall prey to hoaxes about ministries and portfolios and claimed the "INDI Alliance" could also indulge in spreading "fake news" about such issues.

Addressing a meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party, PM Modi said he did not find much truth in what was being aired on TV in the last couple of days.

"I did not find any truth in what is being run. I said one should ask where do they get such information from. There had not been such an occasion in the last 10 years, so there will be such excitement. Some people reach out to you and say they have high contacts and will make you minister. We fall for it thinking this could be a way to become a minister," PM Modi said.

He said now technology is such that people could also come out with a list of ministers with even his signatures on it.

"Some intelligent person may also distribute portfolios. A lot of people are busy in forming government these days, distributing ministries and posts. I request you, those who know Modi, know that all such attempts are useless. If you get a phone call, verify that they are from the authority concerned or not," he said.