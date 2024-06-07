Probe reveals goods train driver slept off

CHANDIGARH: Four days after a goods train collision in Punjab, the investigation revealed that the loco pilot and his assistant fell asleep at the wheel and failed to apply the brake at the red signal, a railway official said.

The incident occurred on June 2 around 3:15 am between the Sirhind junction and Sadhoogarh railway station in Punjab when the engine of UP GVGN derailed and fell sideways on the main passenger line, according to a probe report.

Coincidentally, following the derailment, the coaches and engines of the one behind hit Kolkata-Jammu Tawi summer special (04681) that was passing through the adjacent Delhi-Amritsar rail line, hit the freight train’s engine lying closer to the track and its engine got derailed. Thus, the train was delayed and diverted through Rajpura-Dhuri-Ludhiana rail route, after detachment of sleeper and a general coach.