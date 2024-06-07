Sitting SP MLA Irfan Solanki gets 7 years RI, stands disqualified from UP assembly

LUCKNOW: : In a major jolt to Samajwadi Party, the MP-MLA court of Kanpur Nagar, on Friday, sentenced its MLA Irfan Solanki, his brother Rizwan Solanki and three others to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment in connection with an arson case of 2022.

Consequently, the four-time MLA from Sisamau in Kanpur district stands disqualified from Uttar Pradesh assembly. Solanki, who is currently lodged in Maharajganj district jail, won the 2022 assembly elections on the SP ticket.

Irfan Solanki, his brother Rizwan and three others – Shauqat, Sharif and Israel Attawala – were on June 3 convicted in November 2022 Jajmau arson case. Presiding judge Satyendra Nath Tripathi held all the accused guilty of arson, voluntarily causing hurt and insulting someone intentionally to provoke them. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,500 on each of convict.

Irfan and his brother Rizwan were arrested in December 2022 for harassing a woman and setting her house on fire in a bid to grab her plot. They, later, along with three others, were booked under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. The police had filed two chargesheets in this case—one against MLA Irfan and his brother and the other against Shaukat, Sharif and Israel Attawala.

The prosecution presented 18 witnesses, whereas the defence called upon three witnesses during the trial. So far, 17 cases have been registered against Irfan. He was also deprived of voting in recently held Rajya Sabha elections. The court had rejected Irfan's application seeking permission to cast vote.

According to ED sources, PMLA investigation was also initiated against Irfan and his associates considering the various FIRs related to extortion, land grabbing of both private and govt land, including Nazul property, by threat, muscle power and political influence, and making illegal construction and sale of the same.

Irfan was also allegedly involved in assisting illegal Bangladeshi migrants to procure Aadhaar Card on the basis of false documents so as to help them settle in India. Officials said that the PMLA investigation has revealed prima facie that during his period as MLA from 2016 to 2022, his assets increased 282% with no corresponding increase in income.