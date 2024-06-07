Sunday date for Modi to take oath

NEW DELHI: Amid intense negotiations for Cabinet berths among the NDA partners, it became known that Narendra Modi will take his third consecutive oath as prime minister at a glittering ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. Over 800 guests, including foreign dignitaries, will attend. Apart from Modi, about 25-30 ministers are expected to be sworn in.

Though there was no official word, the BJP central office has already sent its list of invitees to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Significantly, the BJP leadership is learnt to have agreed in principle on the new government considering the demand for special financial packages for both Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. The demand by the TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar was part of the negotiations on ministerial berths.

Besides, a senior NDA source indicated that the TDP, which has 16 MPs, is likely to get one Cabinet and two ministers of state (MoS) in the Union ministry. As for the JD(U), it is expected to get one Cabinet and one or two MoS.

As for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, sources said the BJP will have its own nominee while the Deputy Speaker could be from the TDP. The JD(U) already has the post of vice-chairman in the Rajya Sabha.