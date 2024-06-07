Watchman dead, over 40 girl students rescued from hostel after fire in Pune building

"The fire brigade received a call about the fire in a five-storey building. After our team reached the spot, it was found that the blaze had erupted at an accounting academy on the ground floor," Potphode said.

By the time the fire brigade team reached the site, people in the area evacuated the girl students in the hostel, he said.

When the fire was being doused on the ground floor, one person in his early 40s was found dead there with the death apparently being caused by burn injuries, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Sandip Singh Gill said that deceased man was a watchman who was inside a room on the ground floor.

"After he was found there, he was referred to the Sassoon General Hospital, but was declared dead by doctors," he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.