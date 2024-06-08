BJP MPs elected from Uttarakhand face uphill task to get NDA cabinet berths

DEHRADUN: Considering the political significance and imperative of coalition dynamics within the National Democratic Alliance, obtaining a position in the Union Cabinet from Uttarakhand this time around will prove to be a challenging feat for the MPs compared to the situation in 2019. Yet, four of the five MPs who won by respectable margins in all five seats in the state have begun jostling for ministerial berths.

While the BJP is not in a position to rule independently, securing ministerial berths presents quite a challenge for Uttarakhand MPs within the NDA alliance. “The prospects of Ajay Bhatt, Anil Baluni, Trivendra Singh Rawat, and Ajay Tamta hinge on the complex dynamics of political manoeuvring that will unfold shortly,” said a senior BJP leader.

Ajay Tamta, who won again from the Almora reserved parliamentary seat, served as a minister of state in Modi’s first term. In 2019, Bhatt, who defeated former CM Harish Rawat by a margin of 3.39 lakh votes in the Nainital constituency, emerged as a strong contender for the ministerial post. In the 2024 elections, Bhatt once again won by an equal margin of 3.34 lakh votes. However, this time Bhatt is facing significant challenges due to the formation of a coalition government.

Senior political analyst Jai Singh Rawat said, “Bhatt faces a formidable challenge against Anil Baluni, who won the Garhwal seat, and former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who triumphed in Haridwar. Despite this, Rawat believes that Bhatt’s pristine reputation and distance from factionalism will provide him with a significant edge for induction in the Central Cabinet.”

Speaking to this newspaper, Jai Singh Rawat also claimed, “If Anil Baluni were to be made a minister, the party could have appointed him as a minister at the Centre even though he was a Rajya Sabha member.”

However, Trivendra Singh Rawat is also considered to be in favour of Home Minister Amit Shah, due to which he will also present his claim for the ministerial position.