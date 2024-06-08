Fadnavis firm on resignation as DCM, close aide may replace him

MUMBAI : As Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is firm on his decision to resign taking responsibility for the NDA’s poor performance in the state, BJP minister Girish Mahajan, a close aide of Fadnavis, is likely to be elevated as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led government, sources said, adding the party leadership is yet to decide on it.

Fadnavis took the onus of BJP’s major defeat in Lok Sabha elections where BJP’s tally dropped from 23 seats in 2019 to nine. The BJP leader said they failed to counter the narrative of the Opposition and that damaged poll prospects. In the 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won the nine seats.

“BJP state president Chandrashekar Bawankule and party ministers tried to persuade Fadnavis to rethink his decision, but he is firm and even met top party leaders in Delhi to convey his resignation decision,” a party leader said, wishing not to be named.

A source said that the top leadership of BJP is unhappy with Fadnavis. “Despite having power in the state and at the Centre, BJP abysmally failed in Lok Sabha elections. The onus was put on Fadnavis and he was asked to step down,” the source said.