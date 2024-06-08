Himanta rapped over blaming religious leaders for NDA loss

GUWAHATI : The Voice of the People Party (VPP) in Meghalaya hit back at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday for his statement that the NDA suffered in Nagaland, Manipur and Meghalaya due to the involvement of religious leaders in the Lok Sabha elections.

Describing the statement as “unfounded, baseless and communal in nature”, VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said Sarma should mind his own business and party.

“I condemn the statement made by Himanta Biswa Sarma that a particular religion in Meghalaya was the cause for the defeat of the NDA candidates. The Church in Meghalaya has never been involved in electoral politics,” Basaiawmoit said.