Kangana Ranaut slap row: FIR says CISF guard slapped her after coming out of frisking booth

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut called out Bollywood celebrities on Friday for not voicing their support after she was slapped by a CISF guard at Chandigarh airport.

Himachal Pradesh's newly elected MP from Mandi constituency was 'hit in the face' by Kulwinder Kaur, a woman CISF constable on Thursday afternoon.

'Queen' star Mandi MP slams B-town

A day after the incident, Ranaut took to her Instagram and criticised Bollywood in a series of stories that has now been deleted but went viral. She referred to the film industry as the ‘All Eyes on Rafah Gang’ and expressed disappointment at their lack of support.

"Dear film industry you all are either celebrating or are totally mum on the airport attack on me remember if tomorrow if you walking disarmingly on some street of your country or anywhere else in the world and some Israeli/Palestinian hits you or your children just because you tried to bring eyes to Rafah or stood up for Israeli hostage… then you will see I will be fighting for your rights of free speech, if someday you wonder why I am where I am remember you are not me..." wrote the BJP MP which was later taken down.

She added another story which read, "All eyes on Rafah Gang this can happen to you or your children as well. When you celebrate a terror attack on someone, be ready for the day it comes back to you as well."

Here is what the FIR says

The action which was recorded in CCTV cameras went viral on social media.

The Mohali police registered an FIR against the Kulwinder Kaur, who by then was suspended, based on the complaint filed by the CISF Inspector.

In his complaint, Inspector Surendra Kumar Sharma told Punjab Police that Ranaut was being escorted by four staff including the CISF inspector, two women police and a Vistara airline staff.

It was then Kaur came out from her frisking booth and and slapped Ranaut.

The FIR noted that Ranaut was travelling from Chandigarh to Delhi by Vistara Flight No UK-707(STD-15:45hrs).

"After completion of PESC (pre-embarkation security check), she was proceeding towards boarding gate at about 15:28 hrs and in the meantime, CISF Lady Constable Kulwinder Kaur who was also deployed in the Domestic SHA (adjacent ladies frisking booth) came out from her frisking booth and slapped Miss Kangana Ranaut. Immediately, lady constable Kulwinder Kaur was pushed by Lady Constable Veerpal Kaur towards frisking booth. Later, Ranaut left PESC point and proceeded for her scheduled flight. In this regard, it is requested to lodge an FIR against CISF lady Constable/GO’ Kulwinder Kaur for her misbehaviour with Miss Kangana Ranaut," read the FIR.

Meanwhile, the police too confirmed and said that the CCTV footage shows that the actor-politician was stopped by the woman constable during security check who then 'hit her face.'

The suspended CISF guard has been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a video that surfaced after the incident, Kulwinder Kaur was seen telling a passenger about her intentions behind slapping Ranaut.

"Kangana said that during farmer protest, women were sitting there for Rs 100. When she gave this statement, my mother was sitting there. Will Kangana sit at the protest?" asked Kaur.