Parents arrive to meet Amritpal in jail after his LS win

DIBRUGAH: Jailed 'Waris Punjab de' activist Amritpal Singh's parents arrived here on Saturday to meet him after he was elected from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in the just concluded parliamentary polls.

His father Tarsem Singh and mother Balwinder Kaur were received at the airport by Amritpal's wife Kirandeep Kaur who has been camping here since June 5 and went to the Dibrugarh Central Jail to meet their son who has been housed here since March 2023.

"We are very happy that our son has won the elections. We have come to meet him so that he will also feel happy that people love him and elected him by such a huge margin," his father said.

He said they will ask him about his reaction to winning the polls and 'what will be his message for the people of his constituency'.

His mother was seen distributing sweets to the jail employees.

Kaur said that she has brought a new set of clothes and shoes for her son which he will 'need for his oath taking as a MP'.