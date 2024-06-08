Panel set-up to review results of 1,600 candidates of NEET; admission process not not be impacted: NTA

NEW DELHI: As the controversy over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG results intensified across the country, the National Testing Authority (NTA) on Saturday announced setting up a four-member high-powered committee to review the results of 1,600 candidates in six centres who received grace marks in the exams.

The committee, headed by a former UPSC chairman, will submit its report in a week, said NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh.

The results of these candidates might be revised.

Speaking at a press conference, Singh stressed that the NTA has nothing to hide and they have analysed everything transparently and declared the results.

“The integrity of this exam throughout the country was not compromised. We analysed our system and there was no paper leak," Singh said at a press conference over the NEET-UG examination controversy, which has led students, parents, educators, doctors associations, and even opposition to question the inflation of marks that has led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top first rank, with six of them from the same exam center in Faridabad, Haryana.