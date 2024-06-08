Panel set-up to review results of 1,600 candidates of NEET; admission process not not be impacted: NTA

NEW DELHI: As the controversy over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG results intensified across the country, the National Testing Authority (NTA) on Saturday announced setting up a four-member high-powered committee to review the results of 1,600 candidates in six centres who received grace marks in the exams.
The committee, headed by a former UPSC chairman, will submit its report in a week, said NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh.
The results of these candidates might be revised.
Speaking at a press conference, Singh stressed that the NTA has nothing to hide and they have analysed everything transparently and declared the results.
“The integrity of this exam throughout the country was not compromised. We analysed our system and there was no paper leak," Singh said at a press conference over the NEET-UG examination controversy, which has led students, parents, educators, doctors associations, and even opposition to question the inflation of marks that has led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top first rank, with six of them from the same exam center in Faridabad, Haryana.
“Out of 4,750 centres, the problem was limited to six centres, and out of 24 lakh candidates only 1,600 candidates. The committee will re-examine the results of only these students.”
"The awarding of grace marks has not impacted the qualifying criteria of the exam and the review of results of the affected candidates will not impact the admission process," he elaborated.
After a thorough examination, the committee will decide whether to offer a retest to the impacted or to develop an extended formula for grace marking.
“This is the largest competitive exam in the world or country which happens in a single shift with about 24 lakh candidates and 4,750 centres. The scale of this examination is one of the largest. There were issues at about six centres affecting about 16,000 candidates because of the wrong distribution of question papers... candidates alleged that they got less time. We have replied in the High Court that we have formed a grievance-addressed committee of experts. This (new) committee will look into the details of time lost, including the reports from the centre, and CCTV footage," he added.