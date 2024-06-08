Revision of answer key led to NEET-UG result glitch: NTA

NEW DELHI: Amid controversy over inflated marks that led to a record 67 candidates achieving the first rank, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) exam, clarified on Thursday that the anomalies were due to revisions in the answer key for the Physics exam and the awarding of compensatory marks for loss of time.

“Out of the 67 candidates who scored 720/720 marks, 44 benefitted from a revision in one Physics answer key, and six received compensatory marks for loss of time,” the NTA stated, as students, parents, educators, and the medical fraternity questioned how 67 students shared the same rank.

“It is pertinent to mention that the toppers are from across the country,” the NTA added, denying claims that six toppers were from the same examination centre in Haryana. The Congress party had raised concerns that six students from the same centre scored 720 out of 720, questioning the integrity of the results. Since the results were announced on June 4, they have been mired in controversy. Many students, parents, and medical practitioners have taken to social media to criticise the NTA.

The NTA statement said, “The cut-off scores are determined based on the overall performance of candidates each year. The increase in cut-off reflects the competitive nature of the examination and the candidates’ higher performance standards this year.”

Addressing the controversy over 67 toppers, the NTA noted that last year, 20,38,596 candidates appeared for the NEET-UG exam, while the number of candidates who appeared in 2024 increased to 23,33,297.

