SP leader demands action against those abusing people from Ayodhya after BJP's defeat in LS polls

AYODHYA: Former Samajwadi Party MLA from Ayodhya, Tej Narain Pandey, on Saturday demanded the authorities to book those abusing the people of Ayodhya after the BJP's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections here.

Stating that ever since the Lok Sabha polls results have been declared, Pandey said many people have used abusive language against the voters of Ayodhya on various social media platforms.

In a press conference, the SP leader demanded the authorities of Ayodhya to "identify those who are abusing the citizens of Ayodhya and take strict action against them by lodging FIRs against them".

He alleged that the people of Ayodhya have been deceived and cheated at every step by the BJP government.

"The houses and shops of the people of Ayodhya were destroyed and proper compensation was also not given. At the behest of the government, the police administration used intimidation, arbitrariness and looting.