Breaching the saffron citadel: How SP shocked BJP in seat where Ayodhya falls

While the BJP suffered setbacks across Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls, it's the defeat in Faizabad, under which Ayodhya falls, that has come as the biggest shock. The Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad, a nine-time MLA, wrested the nerve centre of the BJP’s political ethos from its hands trouncing two-time lawmaker Lallu Singh by a margin of 54,567 votes.

A prominent Dalit leader, the septuagenarian newly-elected MP challenged the saffron might in the non-reserved seat of Faizabad as part of the SP's new caste calculus which led to its phoenix-like resurrection from the ashes winning 37 of the 80 seats and breaking the ‘jinx of five’ in UP. The SP had been stuck on just five seats since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

‘Na Mathura, na Kashi, abki baar Awadhesh Pasi’ (Neither Mathura, nor Kashi, this time it's Awadhesh Pasi) – the slogan coined by the Samajwadi Party worked in the temple town to breach the saffron citadel.

The experiment of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to field a Dalit from a general seat worked to the party's advantage. Significantly, for the first time since Independence, a scheduled caste member contested on a general seat and won it.

For Awadhesh Prasad, a founding member of the SP along with Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh is the reflection of the dreams of great socialist leaders like Lohia, Madhu Limaye, Raj Narain, Jai Prakash Narayan and Chandra Shekhar. “He (Akhilesh Yadav) is the only leader in India today who can run a democratic and secular government in UP and in the country,” says the newly elected lawmaker while talking to TNIE.

Prasad derides the saffron forces for trying to cash in on the temple which, he says, is not to the credit of PM Modi or UP CM Yogi Adityanath. “The Supreme Court paved the way for the temple in Ayodhya and the BJP made its narrative around it ignoring the day-to-day real issues hitting the people of Ayodhya on the ground,” he says. He adds that instead of addressing the issues like unemployment, price rise, farmers’ distress and stray cattle menace, they were claiming that they had brought Lord Ram to Ayodhya. “It was not me but the people of Ayodhya who have been fighting against the saffron might in Faizabad,” he asserts.