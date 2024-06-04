UP results a setback not just for the BJP, but for Yogi Adityanath too

Besides the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the BJP had been banking on issues such as an end to appeasement policy, improved law and order situation, no incidence of communal riots, rise in industrial investment, creation of massive infrastructure such as expressways, highways and airports, and better coordination with Central government on several issues. It now emerges that the Ram Mandir has been accepted as a part of the country’s cultural and religious space as much as any other place of pilgrimage and, therefore, it is no longer an election issue.

What worked for the Opposition

The opposition campaign, on the contrary, was centred on caste issues and the holding of the caste census was a prominent promise, among other points. It was reiterated by both Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi in their statewide joint campaign. The duo symbolised opposition unity since Akhilesh Yadav's impact was multiplied in the company of Rahul Gandhi and enhanced his appeal especially among the youth.

Another point that damaged the BJP was suspicion over what their government could do if it gets another term. This worry was more among the OBCs and Dalits amid allegations by opposition parties that the next BJP government could tamper with the Constitution and the reservation matrix.

What the results reveal

On hindsight, the entire campaign exposed the limited appeal of polarisation, and saw a revival of caste playing a dominant role. This is unlike it was in 2014 and 2019 when Modi's persona had almost obliterated caste divisions and the majority community had voted solidly for him and the party. It also emerges that repeated mention of matters related to faith does not appear to have gone down well with the people.

The fact that the BJP did very well in states like Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, winning the Assembly elections too, indicates its appeal in those parts of India where the party has never been in power. Contrast this with its performance in UP where Yogi won big in 2017 and posted a historic repeat in 2022 before this defeat for the party in 2024, without any overwhelming reasons.

It holds to reason that something very intrinsic could have led to the party’s poor performance. Another reason that might be revealed in coming days could be the disagreement within the party, and between the party and the government, over several issues.