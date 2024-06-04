From 64 to 33: What went wrong for BJP, allies in UP?

LUCKNOW: It may be a nationwide win for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, but the major reverses suffered by the party and its allies in Uttar Pradesh have come as a rude surprise as it introspects on what went wrong, because of which the NDA fell short of even the 300-mark.

The focus of political pundits is now on the shortfalls of the saffron brigade that led to its setback in the most crucial heartland state.

A number of factors may have caused the slump in seats for the BJP and its allies in UP.

'Do Ladkon ki Jodi' works

The ‘Do Ladkon ki Jodi’ in SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi worked this time unlike in 2017 when they were seen campaigning together in the run-up to the UP Assembly polls. On that occasion, the BJP got a whopping 302 seats and the Congress-SP alliance managed just 47.

Seven years later, the two leaders presented a more convincing picture of their alliance for the big Lok Sabha fight, winning over 40 seats leaving the NDA behind in the 30s.

Failure to counter narrative over Constitution

The ruling alliance failed to counter the narrative woven by the opposition around the threat to the Constitution. The opposition alleged that the NDA would do away with the reservation benefits to the OBCs and SC/STs if it touched the 400 mark. The narrative kept ringing at the ground in the political landscape despite the concerted efforts of the BJP leadership to counter it with its discourse on ‘distribution of wealth and benefits of reservation among minority’ but it apparently failed to move the voters.