The importance of being Akhilesh Yadav in this Lok Sabha election

But the confusion unleashed in finalising his candidates for many seats, coupled with his frantic efforts to emerge as a well-wisher of the Muslims, have made his supporters wonder if Akhilesh has a firm strategy in place ahead of the first phase of polling on April 19.

His recent visit to Ghazipur to offer condolence at the death of Mukhtar Ansari -- a bid to seek the sympathy and support of the Muslim community -- has caused confusion among his supporters who had seen him taking a stand against organised crime and criminals during his chief ministership from 2012 to 2017. It is also pointed out that Akhilesh preferred to stay away from the Ram Mandir temple consecration ceremony but went to comfort Ansari’s family.

The no-truck-with-criminals CM and a lost election

Akhilesh's chief ministership had come after the Samajwadi Party had won 224 seats in the 403-member House in the 2012 Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, since the SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was not keeping well. The young son’s appeal, aided by a state-wide cycle yatra, had been instrumental in ensuring the party’s win then.

He took over as Chief Minister on March 15 -– nine days after the result was announced -- and after reported disgruntlement from many party seniors, and his oath-taking was marked by thousands of people storming the stage constructed for the ceremony. The fiasco damaged tables, chairs, microphones, public address system, flower pots, garlands and the backdrop etc, and made the entire structure come crashing down.

The embarrassment made Akhilesh take an independent stand on maintenance of law and order and he started portraying himself as one dedicated to development. He went to the extent of putting his foot down when veteran leaders of SP wanted to induct another criminal-turned politician DP Yadav into the party fold.

He carried this further in 2016 by refusing to endorse the merger of Quami Ekta Dal (QED), an outfit headed by the then already jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari, with the Samajwadi Party.

The SP leadership had mooted this move prior to the 2017 Assembly election, but Akhilesh chose to sacrifice these votes calculating that aligning with tainted leaders may outweigh the electoral gains. However, the SP lost the ensuing election in a big way and failed to stage a comeback even in 2022.

Candidate one day, not so the next day!

The coming Lok Sabha election, thus, is a crucial test for Akhilesh where he is under pressure to post good results.

But the frequent change of the candidates in many seats by the SP has led to bewilderment among the workers especially when the responsibility of selecting the candidates has been widely believed to be his. The chaos which was witnessed by changing the candidates in Moradabad, Rampur last week was followed by the Gautam Budh Nagar and Meerut candidates too being changed.

To rub salt into the wounds, the embarrassment was used as an excuse by Jayant Chaudhary, leader of SP’s erstwhile ally Rashtriya Lok Dal, to mock Akhilesh -- since RLD is now an ally of the BJP.

Muslim vote and Owaisi, BSP threat

The latest move by Akhilesh then of cosying up to Ansari can be understood in the context of the Muslim vote, which is crucial in the state elections. The Muslim community is believed to be confused due to the BJP's dominance, the incarceration of Azam Khan, and demise of criminal-turned politicians Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf and Mukhtar Ansari.

In this scenario, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM has also jumped into the fray as a potential threat to the SP by targeting the Muslim vote. Akhilesh not only visited Mukhtar Ansari's family but also supported the demand for a probe into Ansari's death, while saying that the slain don was a benefactor for the poor. By doing so, Akhilesh aims to consolidate the Muslim vote and counter the influence of AIMIM in the state.

However, the Bahujan Samaj Party has added to Akhilesh's headaches by putting up 10 Muslim candidates so far followed by 10 Dalits and 11 Brahmins. The SP owed its earlier dominance of state politics to effectively using the Muslim-Yadav (popularly known as M-Y) combination in previous elections, but it later started adding leaders from smaller but influential castes.