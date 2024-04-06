The trick UP Mayawati's electoral sleeve

A summer of survival it is for the irrepressible Mayawati and her Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

A little over a year ago, the BSP had won just one Assembly seat and seen its vote share shrink to 12.88%, down from the 19.48% the party secured in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. That Lok Sabha election five years ago was one in which the BSP won ten seats while being in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party. This election should prove way toughter as they are going it alone.

Mayawati probably has a reason to do so. She has going by the names of the candidates announced so far resorted to some deft social engineering and that gamble may not have been possible if the BSP was part of any alliance.

These bold experiments seem to be stemming from a lot of quiet and serious analysis. Since the party has a trustworthy vote bank among the Dalits, its intention clearly is to woo the Muslims and upper castes wherever possible in the hope of springing surprises. This strategy may hurt both NDA and INDIA blocs, but is to the BSP's advantage.

The list till now and the message from it

Till date, the party has declared 36 candidates for the 80 seats in the state, and despite the murmurs of there being a focus on Muslims in the first list, the composition as of now shows a clever pattern of strategic choices.

Regardless of the common belief that BSP will favour a Dalit-Muslim combination, it appears that Brahmins have been given top priority as far as numbers are concerned.

There are 11 Brahmins and other general castes, 10 Dalits, nine Muslims and six OBCs in the list so far. It is clear that rather than going in for a predictable strategy of naming any caste-community bloc, the party has taken care to pick a suitable candidate keeping in mind the constituency’s demographics.

A few things stand out from the BSP names announced so far:

· The party does not want to portray themselves as being a Dalit-only outfit.

· It is not shying away from hosting Muslims in key places, unlike the Samajwadi Party.

· Sensing the mood of upper castes, Brahmins are once again in the BSP’s favoured list, unlike in the BJP, which is now being increasingly perceived as an OBC-dominated group.

· The BSP aims to dent the prospects of both the BJP and the SP-Congress alliance.