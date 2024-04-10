'Is Bar PDA Sarkar': Samajwadi Party finally gets into poll mode, releases vision document

LUCKNOW: Finally getting into poll mode, the Samajwadi Party released its vision document for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and chalked out a schedule for party chief Akhilesh Yadav who will embark upon his campaign from Pilibhit on Friday.

Keeping its focus intact on its narrative of PDA - Pichhada (backward classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (Minorities) – the Samajwadi Party, on Wednesday, released its ‘Vision Document’ promising a caste census by 2025 and total eradication of poverty from the country by 2029.

Titled ‘Is Bar PDA Sarkar’, the 20-page Vision Document of the SP released by party president Akhilesh Yadav, in the presence of senior party functionaries, steered clear of any caste or religion specific commitments.

The party has also included points agreed among the INDI Alliance partners like a law for Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all the crops (and milk), scrapping of Agnipath Scheme, stopping privatization of public sector and filling up over 30 lakh vacancies in government departments.