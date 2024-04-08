Lok Sabha polls 2024: How to crack UP’s reserved seat puzzle

LUCKNOW: The 17 reserved seats — the constituencies in which seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes based on the size of their population — have a different flavour in the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

The strategy to win them in elections is charted differently because these seats are won not on national issues. Basic needs of life matter more than symbols and narratives available outside. The parties capable of getting traction on the ground emerge victorious as these 17 seats make the foundation of the outcome of the rest of 63 Lok Sabha constituencies of the most crucial state of Hindi heartland.