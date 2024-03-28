Uttar Pradesh: Battle to protect political legacies

LUCKNOW : Be it Samajwadi Party’s Ikra Hasan from Kairana, Ziaur Rehman Barq from Sambhal, four candidates of Mulayam Singh Yadav clan, including Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh, Shivpal Yadav from Badaun, Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri and Akshay Yadav from Firozabad, BJP candidate Kirtivardhan Singh from Gonda, the infamous Ansari clan’s Afzal Ansari from Ghazipur, TMC candidate Lalitesh Pati Tripathi from Bhadohi, swords are out for the political legacies that are at stake.

Kairana

SP candidate Ikra Hasan from Kairana, to vote in the first phase, is working hard to protect the legacy of three generation of her family. Her grandfather Chaudhury Akhtar Hasan had won from Kairana on Congress ticket in 1984 defeating BSP’s Mayawati, as it was her debut in electoral politics. Ikra’s father Munnawar Hasan was elected from the same seat as SP candidate in 1996. After his death in a road accident in 2008, his wife Tabassum Hasan (Ikra’s mother) took the baton and won the seat in 2009 and also in 2018 by-poll. Ikra’s brother Nahid Hasan is an SP MLA from Kairana Assembly segment but he is in jail due to multiple criminal cases.