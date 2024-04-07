Akhilesh visits Mukhtar Ansari's family in Ghazipur, raises suspicion over gangster-neta's death

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday visited the family of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari at his home in Ghazipur, and said he hoped the truth of his death would come out and the family will get justice.

"It's shocking that Mukhtar Ansari himself made apprehensions that he is being given poison (in jail)... I hope the government will bring truth (of death) before us and the family will get justice," Yadav told reporters after meeting Ansari's family.

Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau, died due to cardiac arrest, on March 28, as per the government. However, the family members allege that he was given poison inside the jail.

Yadav, who was here to console the family, said that after the BJP came to power, trust on institutions have come down.

"We have seen in UP that people are doing self-immolation at the chief minister's residence, office for justice. Deaths are taking place inside jails. In custodial deaths, UP is leading," he alleged.