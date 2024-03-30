Influence of 'Badka Phatak' over Purvanchal seats: Mukhtar Ansari's political legacy

The political experts claim that to alter the political equations in the districts of his fiefdom, a letter written by the gangster used to be sufficient. Though Mukhtar is dead, but his name will echo on every platform and the dominance of his family would continue over Muslim voters in the region. While the Opposition bloc would try to capitalise over his death by raising the doubts to draw the Muslim voters while the BJP would play diagonally opposite by underscoring his conviction and the destruction of his empire of crime and terror under the present dispensation.

The political experts claim that Mukhtar used to have his influence over the elections across the spectrum right from a village head to the Lok Sabha candidate. His brother Afzal Ansari, who won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Ghazipur on the BSP ticket, is contesting 2024 Lok Sabha election on the Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket. His son Abbas Ansari won the Mau (Sadar) assembly seat on the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket but as a SP candidate in 2022 while his nephew Suhaib Ansari is the SP MLA from Mohammadabad in Ghazipur.

Mukhtar played a pivotal role in supporting Mulayam Singh Yadav to win confidence vote in the state assembly in 2003 when the SP formed government after fall of the Mayawati government. Before the 2009 Lok Sabha election, he joined the BSP to contest Lok Sabha election against former Union minister Murli Manohar Joshi from Varanasi but lost.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, he extended support to the Congress candidate Ajay Rai who was pitted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha. Interestingly, Mukhtar was an accused in the murder of Awadhesh Rai, the elder brother of Ajay Rai, and awarded life term in this case in 2023. Out of his five stints in UP Assembly, two were driven by the BSP, two as independent candidate and one as the candidate of his own political outfit Quami Ekta Dal.

Mukhtar hopped from one party to another with ease as per his convenience and even the political parties opened their doors readily knowing well that his presence would help them bag a couple of seats in Muslim dominated pockets easily.