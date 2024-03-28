Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest in UP

BANDA/ LUCKNOW: Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died at the Banda Medical College in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, its principal said.

Earlier in the day, Ansari was taken to the hospital from the Banda district jail after his health deteriorated.

Banda Medical College principal Suneel Kaushal told PTI over phone that Ansari died following a cardiac arrest at the facility.