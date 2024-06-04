Lok Sabha polls 2024: State-wise breakdown of results, big winners and key takeaways

Here are some key takeaways from the results:

* Larger the state, larger the stakes

In Uttar Pradesh, the political landscape took a dramatic turn as the INDIA bloc, spearheaded by allies the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, defied expectations by emerging as the dominant force in the state.

Despite widespread anticipation of a sweeping victory for the BJP and its allies, the electoral reality has painted a different picture. With Uttar Pradesh contributing the largest contingent of Members of Parliament (80) to the parliament, the unexpected surge of the INDIA bloc underscored a significant shift in voter sentiment.

* One-way fight in legacy war

In Maharashtra, the state wielding considerable influence with its 48-member delegation to the Lok Sabha, a gripping political narrative unfolded. The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), surged ahead, showcasing a notable demonstration of unity and strategic coordination, also setting the stage for this year's assembly elections.

The MVA's dominance over the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP and the breakaway factions of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, reaffirms the political legacies of Uddhav Thackeary and Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra.

* Good game, well played Didi

The All India Trinamool Congress, a hot and cold INDIA bloc ally, emerged victorious in a three-way contest in West Bengal against the BJP and a coalition of fellow INDIA bloc allies Congress and the Left Front.

The state, which sends 42 MPs to the Lok Sabha, saw AITC outperform its 2019 tally of 22 seats, while the BJP slumped to a big defeat following a fervent campaign by PM Modi, Amit Shah and the party's top brass.

* Hindi heartland largely remains Modi-fied

While Uttar Pradesh slipped away from the BJP's clutch, the party continued its dominance with a clean sweep across the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, as well as the Union Territory of Delhi. In Bihar, the BJP, in alliance with Nitish Kumar's JD(U), once again swept the state, as the Tejashwi Yadav-led opposition attack ended in vain.

However, in Rajasthan, the saffron party's decade of unprecedented dominance came to an end this year as the Congress managed to flip nearly a dozen states in the state which sends 25 lawmakers to Lok Sabha.

In Gujarat, the Congress party dealt a blow to the BJP's aspirations of securing a clean sweep for the third consecutive time by clinching the Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat. Although this victory may appear as a minor note in the saffron party's enduring dominance in the state, it underscores Congress's ability to penetrate Prime Minister Modi's stronghold, leaving it all to play for as a formidable contender if it gets the planning right.

* Lotus blooms in god's own country

Arguably, the biggest surprise came in Kerala, where the BJP had nothing to show for despite having the highest density of RSS Shakhas. However, their fortunes changed this time around, with actor Suresh Gopi laying the pathway for the BJP's inroads into the state.

* Phir ek baar Modi sarkar', say seven sisters

The BJP-led NDA is poised to maintain its stronghold in the Northeast region, securing the majority of seats despite facing criticism for its handling of ethnic violence in Manipur.

The Northeast, comprising 25 seats, including 14 in Assam, two each in Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, and one each in Nagaland, Mizoram, and Sikkim, continues to favour a BJP-led government. However, the coalition's mandate in the region is expected to diminish compared to its performance in 2019.