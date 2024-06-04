BJP's Mission South: Reasons to celebrate in Andhra and Kerala, but no extra seats to show!

The failure of the BJP to secure a majority may throw fresh challenges once Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his third term at the helm even if the NDA alliance stays together. On Tuesday, the most crucial setback to the ruling party came from the heartland state of Uttar Pradesh where they ended up as the second largest party and saw many heavyweights including Smriti Irani defeated.

An overall picture of the Lok Sabha election verdict shows that the INDIA front's campaign was surprisingly successful, despite the fact that they could not fulfill their aim of forming a government. The end result means that BJP has been cut down to size and will now have to follow the coalition dharma, having to deal with the pulls and pressures that could follow.

Playing a part in the result was south of India that saw the BJP win fewer seats than they did in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when they had won 29 seats on their own. This time, despite winning three seats in Andhra Pradesh (against no seats in 2019), they could only win 29 seats in the region again.

Ally Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP roared back to power in the Andhra and also won 16 vital seats. The 19 seats that the state gave to the NDA was a lifeline and helped secure a majority for the alliance.