Shocker for BJP as Smriti Irani loses in Amethi, party leads in just 36 seats in UP

LUCKNOW: Facing major reverses in the most crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, the ruling NDA failed to cut much ice with voters and is leading in just 36 seats, down 28 seats from the 64 it had won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

On the other hand, the INDIA bloc is leading in 43 seats, as per the trends on the Election Commission website, with the Samajwadi Party leading in 37 and the Congress in six.

While the BJP in leading in 36 seats, its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal is leading in both seats -- Bijnor and Baghpat -- it contested, while another ally Apna Dal (S) is ahead in one -- Mirzapur -– of the two seats it contested.

The most striking feature emerging from the results is that the Congress, which stood decimated with just the Rae Bareli seat in 2019, is set to not only retain it and reclaimed its other bastion of Amethi, but is also doing exemplarily well in four other seats including Saharanpur, Sitapur, Barabanki and Amroha.

KL Sharma of the Congress drubbed Union Minister Smriti Irani by a handsome margin of over a lakh votes from Amethi.

Among the prominent leaders who have taken comfortable leads over their rivals is Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav in Kannauj and Mainpuri, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli.