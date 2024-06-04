BJP crosses halfway mark in Odisha, edges closer to ending BJD's 25-year rule

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Odisha with its candidates leading in 77 assembly seats out of the total 147, seriously threatening to end the 25-year rule of the BJD in the state.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJD candidates are leading in 53 seats while Congress nominees are ahead in 15 seats. CPM and independents are leading in one seat each.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leading from two constituencies, Hinjili and Kantabanji, while finance minister Bikram Keshari Arukha is trailing in Bhanjanagar assembly seat. In the Hinjili seat, the Chief Minister is leading by 3929 votes against his BJP rival Sisir Kumar Mishra. Similarly in Kantabanji assembly seat, the Chief Minister has now established a lead of 2217 votes over his BJP rival Laxman Bag.