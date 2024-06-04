LIVE UPDATES | Odisha Assembly Election Result: Tight contest for BJD, BJP; Dharmendra Pradhan leads from Sambalpur

Odisha, which has been a bastion of Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD), will be witnessing a tough fight with the BJP as the saffron party aims to make massive inroads in the state, both in terms of the Assembly and General elections.
The ruling BJD asserted that the party would form the government in Odisha with a two-thirds majority.
If re-elected, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, who has been in the role for 24 years, would assume power for the sixth term. He may go on to become India’s longest-serving Chief Minister, surpassing former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling’s record.
The latest ECI trends showcase the BJP leading on 14 of the 34 seats, for whom the data is currently available.
Other leads are as follows:
Biju Janata Dal: 20
Congress party: 5
CPI(M): 1
Independent: 1
In Odisha, BJP has made strong gain in 28 seats while the ruling BJD is leading on 18 seats.
Congress has made gains on two constituencies.
BJP was ahead in two assembly in Odisha, while the BJD was leading in one assembly seat, as per initial trends.
BJP candidate Jayant Kumar Sarangi was leading in Puri assembly segment over his nearest rival Sunil Mohanty of the BJD, an election official said.
BJP candidate Jagannath Pradhan was also leading over his BJD rival and sitting MLA Ananta Narayan Jena in Bhubaneswar-Central assembly seat.
BJD candidate Depali Das was leading over her BJP rival Tankadhar Tripathi in Jharsuguda assembly seat.
The Election Commission has made elaborate preparations for counting of votes for 21 the Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha.
Counting will be held in 70 centres throughout the state starting at 8 am today, officials said.
More than 67,000 ballot units, along with 1.47 lakh postal ballots for Lok Sabha elections and 1.46 lakh for assembly elections, will be tallied across the 70 centres.
Counting halls have been air-conditioned due to the heatwave, with power generators on standby, CCTVs installed, and fire fighting teams stationed.
There have been rounds during the election campaign from BJP about Naveen Patnaik's health. Is his health a concern for the party?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised questions about CM Naveen Patnaik's health. He also said if the party was voted to power, he would constitute a committee to ascertain the reason behind the "sudden" deterioration of the health condition of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, hinting at a "conspiracy" behind it.
However, hitting back at BJP for making his health condition their major campaign issue in this election, Naveen Patnaik accused the party and its leaders of spreading complete lies about him.
Even as the BJP has made Odia Asmita (Odia Pride) the party's main campaign issue by targeting Tamil Nadu-born former bureaucrat-turned political leader VK Pandian for running the show in the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made it clear that he (Pandian) is not his successor.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Today was the last day of elections in the country. We are confident that under the leadership of PM Modi a strong government will be formed. BJP will form the government in Odisha for the first time"
BJD CANDIDATES:
Naveen Patnaik (Hinjili and Kantabanj), Aswini Kumar Patra (Jaleswar), Barsha Singh Bariha (Padampur), Rita Sahu (Bijepur), Snehangini Chhuria (Attabira), Dipali Das (Jharsuguda), Sarada Prashad Nayak (Rourkela), Rohit Pujari (Sambalpur), Niranjan Pujari (Subarnapur), Sunil Mohanty (Puri), Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak (Mahakalapada)
BJP CANDIDATES:
Suresh Pujari (Jharsuguda), Shankar Oram (Biramitrapur), Jayanarayan Mishra (Sambalpur), Mohan Charan Majhi (Keonjhar), Pradipta Kumar Naik (Bhawanipatna), Upasana Mohapatra (Brahmagiri), Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh (Nayagarh), Sisir Mishra (Hinjili), Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh (Nayagarh), Arabinda Dhali (Jayadev), Sidhant Mohapatra (Digapahandi), Dilip Kumar Ray (Rourkela)
AS BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik seeks mandate for a record sixth consecutive term as the chief minister of Odisha, the BJP stands in the way.
Will the saffron party put a break to the 25 year-old regime of the BJD or the Naveen Patnaik juggernaut roll on? The exit polls project BJP may make clear gains but all eyes are on the counting to begin.
It was a fight between BJD’s development agenda versus BJP’s ‘outsider’ campaign.
The BJP campaign mostly focused on bureaucrat-turned-politician VK Pandian and his complete control of the government and party. The saffron party promised to restore “Odia Asmita” (Odia pride) by freeing Odisha government of outside influence.
This time, Naveen has contested from two seats, Hinjili in Ganjam district and Kantabanji in Balangir district. The result from Kantabanji will be keenly watched.
While most of the exit poll projections have given a clear edge to the BJP in the LS elections, there were mixed forecasts on the assembly results.
The India Today-Axis My India exit poll’s projections point towards a hung assembly while the ruling BJD seems to have an edge in the predictions of Jan Ki Baat. But both the exit polls have predicted huge gains for BJP.
