Will quit politics if Naveen Patnaik doesn’t become CM: VK Pandian

BHUBANESWAR: As the BJD-BJP fight in the ensuing elections has turned into an intense face-off between senior ruling party leader VK Pandian and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the bureaucrat-turned-politician on Friday announced he would quit politics if Naveen Patnaik failed to take oath as the chief minister on June 9 and challenged the latter to do so if the saffron party is defeated again.

Addressing an election meeting at Brajarajnagar, the BJD leader came down heavily on Pradhan for making big claims about BJP coming to power in this election and making him the target of attacks.

“You are a very tall leader. I am a ‘chamcha’ and ‘gumasta’. When I can announce that I will take sanyas from politics if the chief minister fails to take oath again, why can’t you do so. If you have the courage, announce it,” Pandian said.

Referring to the BJP’s claims that a wave for change is evident in this election, he said that the leaders of the Opposition political parties are resorting to falsehood which will be rejected by the people.