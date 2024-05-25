I’m fit and fine, stop lying: Naveen Patnaik to BJP

BHUBANESWAR: Hitting back at BJP for making his health condition their major campaign issue in this election, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday accused the party and its leaders of spreading complete lies about him.

The chief minister said there is a limit to the lies the party can spread about his health. “There is a limit to the amount of lies BJP can spread. As you can see I am in very good health and have been campaigning for around a month all over the state,” he told a news agency while campaigning for BJD candidates in Mayurbhanj district.

BJD leader and star campaigner VK Pandian also termed the campaign by BJP leaders as unfortunate. “I only hope BJP comes up with innovative ideas instead of talking about something which is non-existent. You are all watching the chief minister. It is very unfortunate, below the belt,” he said.

Pandian said, the people of Odisha would not appreciate such act to demean the chief minister who enjoys huge popularity. “Targeting the chief minister by talking about his health is so sub-standard,” he added.