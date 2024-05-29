Is there any conspiracy behind deterioration of Naveen Patnaik's health, asks PM Modi

BARIPADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday promised that if the BJP formed the government in Odisha, it would constitute a committee to ascertain the reason behind the "sudden" deterioration of the health condition of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, hinting at a "conspiracy" behind it.

Modi asserted that after a gap of five decades, a full majority government would be formed at the Centre for the third consecutive term.

Addressing an election rally here, he said, "Is there a conspiracy behind the sudden deterioration of Naveen Patnaik's health?

Is the lobby that is currently running the Patnaik government on his behalf responsible for the sudden deterioration of his health condition?"

"If the BJP forms the government in Odisha after the ongoing assembly elections, it would constitute a committee to ascertain the reason behind the deterioration of Patnaik's health," Modi said.