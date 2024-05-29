VK Pandian says ECI's action against top Odisha officers is unfortunate and politically driven

BHUBANESWAR: BJD leader VK Pandian on Thursday stated that ECI suspending IPS officer DS Kutey, a special secretary in the chief minister's office (CMO) and asking IG (CM security) Asish Singh to present himself for medical examination are politically motivated steps and very unfortunate.

Speaking to reporters, Pandian said that the two are among the outstanding officers of Odisha who have played a great role in controlling Naxalism by risking their lives in Gajapati, Malkangiri and other affected areas.

The BJD leader said the officers have been awarded by the highest authorities in the country for their dedication, commitment and sacrifice.

"The action against them is very unfortunate and is as per the design of BJP, which cannot digest imminent defeat in the hands of BJD in the elections," he said.

The BJD leader added that such actions cannot stand against the popularity of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his sway over the people of Odisha.

The ECI on Tuesday had suspended Kutey on charges of unduly interfering in the conduct of the ongoing elections. It had also asked Singh to present himself for a detailed medical examination by a special medical board constituted by the director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar not later than May 30. Singh has been on medical leave since May 4.