Naveen Patnaik's dream of becoming longest serving CM under threat as BJP takes lead in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The BJP has established early leads in assembly elections with its candidates ahead of their BJD rivals in at least 76 seats.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP candidates are leading in 76 seats while BJD nominees are ahead in 53 constituencies out of 144 seats trends from which are available. Congress candidates have established leads in 12 seats while CPM and others are ahead in one and two seats respectively.

In a surprise turnaround, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is trailing behind his BJP rival Laxman Bag by a margin of 521 votes at the end of the second round of counting. However, the Chief Minister is leading from the Hinjili assembly seat in Ganjam district by a margin of more than 1110 votes from his BJP rival Sisir Kumar Mishra.