Pandian is not my successor, says Odisha CM Naveen

On BJP making such accusations against his close confidant, Patnaik suggested that such allegations stem from the BJP's increasing desperation due to their declining popularity both in Odisha and nationally.

"I see it that they are getting more and more desperate, particularly as their popularity is waning in the country," Patnaik asserted.

Stating that there is no succession plan, Naveen said that in political parties, people decide these things. "I have said repeatedly that the successor will be decided by the people of the state. That is the natural result of these things," the Odisha CM said.

The chief minister said that leaders and workers of the party see how it is being run for the service of the people. The party will continue to do so in the future, he added.

Patnaik also said that he certainly hopes to be the Chief Minister for the next five years if he wins.

"As you can see, I've been in politics for the last 27 years. I was given... the position of president of the party 27 years ago and I've been running it, I think, well since then and will continue to do so," he said.

Naveen’s assertions came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly spoke about Naveen’s health condition and promised a probe into the matter when the BJP comes to power in the state.

In fact, the BJP's top leadership has gone ballistic about the Odisha CM's health in their campaigning in the state.