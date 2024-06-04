Pawan Kalyan 'Man of the match' as Chandrababu Naidu roars back to power in AP

On a day when Chandrababu Naidu roared back to power in Andhra Pradesh, Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan might have emerged as the 'Man of the match'.

The Power Star, as Chiranjeevi's younger brother is famously known, had always been seen as an inconsistent politician, and someone who is unconventional too, more so after his humiliating defeat in 2019 when he himself lost two constituencies and his party managed just one seat.

Nonetheless, true to his reel image, Pawan persisted and finally, on Tuesday, made his mark in electoral politics, sweeping 21 of the 21 MLA seats and two out of two MP seats his party contested.

The star won from Pithapuram becoming an elected leader for the first time.

Pawan Kalyan’s comment at a public meeting in Machilipatnam in January 2021 that "defeat is not the end of the road, but only the beginning and there is no defeat for individuals or parties who want to forge ahead" – may have been taken with a pinch of salt at the time but his critics have been made to eat the humble pie.