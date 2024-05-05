Will never let Telugu people suffer in State, vows Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his diatribe against YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan described YSRC’s government as ‘double D—Dadulu (attacks) and Dopidilu (looting)—government’.

Addressing a public gathering at Gudivada in Krishna district on Saturday, he said all YSRC leaders know is to speak cuss words. “Land Titling Act is for looting people’s properties,” he said and urged people to throw out the Jagan government to safeguard their properties.

Later, speaking at another meeting in Repalle of Bapatla district, Pawan asserted that an alliance will form the government and there is no doubt about it.

Stating that stability in the State is only possible with the alliance forming the government, he assured that he would never let the self-respect of the Telugu people suffer.

He wrapped up his campaign for the day in Avanigadda.