HIGHLIGHTS|Andhra Pradesh welcomes back Naidu; major setback for YSRCP

The counting of votes polled on May 13 for elections to the 175 Assembly and 25 Parliamentary seats will begin at 8 am amid tight security in the wake of the post-poll violence that rocked parts of Palnadu region, Tirupati and Tadipatri in the faction-ridden Rayalaseema region.
The keenly contested battle saw an electrifying campaign by the ruling YSRC and the Opposition NDA comprising the TDP, BJP and Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP).
While the ruling YSRC is hoping to comeback to power riding high on its five-year welfare regime, the NDA promised a mix of welfare and development and is expecting the mandate in its favour.
The Congress, is unlikely to make any impact like in the past two elections but its leaders are expecting an increase in vote share with former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy's daughter YS Sharmila leading the party and its campaign this time.
If exit poll verdicts are anything to go by, anti-incumbency is haemorrhaging the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh assembly elections.
In Andhra, the ruling YSR Congress appears to be on a slippery slope.
Most pollsters predict the wresting of power by the TDP-led alliance, which includes the BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party.
India Today-Axis My India’s exit poll projected the TDP-BJP-JSP win with 98-120 seats as against the YSRC’s 55-77 seats. It also predicted that the TDP would emerge as the single largest party in the state with 78 to 96 seats.
People’s Pulse gave YSRC 45-60 seats and the TDP alliance 111-135.
At the same time, some exit polls that came out on Saturday have suggested big wins for the ruling party.
The Centre for Politics and Policy Studies projected 95-105 seats for the YSRCP and gave 75-85 seats to the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance.
Aaraa Poll Strategies Private Limited predicted a second term for YSRCP with 94-104 seats. It gave the opposition alliance 71-81 assembly seats.
Atma Sakshi SAS projected 98-116 seats for YSRCP while it predicted 59-77 seats for the opposition alliance.
#ElectionsWithTNIE | #ExitPoll predicts a comfortable victory for TDP-JSP-BJP alliance in #AndhraPradesh. Some exit polls, including Aaraa, that came out on Saturday had suggested big wins for the ruling #YSRCP.
YSRCP CANDIDATES
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Pulivendula), Dharmana Prasada Rao (Srikakulam), Pamula Pushpa Sreevani (Kurupam), Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Punganur), Adala Prabhakara Reddy (Nellore Rural), Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari (Kadapa)
TDP CANDIDATES
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Kuppam), Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (Undi), Chintamaneni Prabhakar (Denduluru),Kanna Lakshminarayana (Sattenapalle), Nandamuri Balakrishna (Hindupur), Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy (Pileru), Nara Lokesh (Mangalagiri), V. Jogeswara Rao (Mandapeta)
JSP CANDIDATES
Nadendla Manohar (Tenali), Konathala Ramakrishna (Anakapalli), JSP's Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram), Panchakarla Ramesh Babu (Pendurthi), Kandula Durgesh (Nidadavole)
CONGRESS CANDIDATE
Killi Kruparani (Tekkali)
BJP CANDIDATE
Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy (Anaparthy)
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is going to bag an indisputable and unquestionable victory in the elections.
According to the Election Commission, TDP candidate G Butchaiah is leading on Rajahmundry Rural seat.
In Kuppam, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu is leading by 1,549 votes in postal ballots.
In Gajapathinagaram assembly constituency, TDP candidate Kondapalli Srinivas is leading by 1,300 votes. In Pithapuram, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan is leading by 1,000 votes.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is leading in 22 Assembly seats out of the total 175 segments in Andhra Pradesh.
TDP is leading in 20 while its NDA partner Janasena in two seats.
Rajahmundry Rural Assembly candidate G Butchayya Chowdary is ahead of his YSRCP rival and Minister C Srinivas.
As per the Election Commission website, TDP and BJP are leading in two seats each.
Tekkali - Atchannaidu Kinjarapu
Rajam - Kondru Murali Mohan
Kurupam - Jagadeeswari Thoyaka
Bobbili - R.V.S.K.K.Ranga Rao @ Babynayana
Gajapathinagaram - Kondapalli Srinivas
Srungavarapukota - Kolla Lalitha Kumari
Visakhapatnam East - Ramakrishna Babu Velagapudi
Gajuwaka - Palla Srinivas Rao
Tuni - Divya Yanamala
Kothapeta - Bandaru Satyananda Rao
Rajahmundry City - Adireddy Srinivas
Rajahmundry Rural - Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary
Achanta - Satyanarayana Pithani
Undi - Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (R R R)
Tanuku - Arimilli Radha Krishna
Gopalapuram - Maddipati Venkata Raju
Tiruvuru (SC) - Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao
Vijayawada East - Gadde Rama Mohan
Mylavaram - Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad
Tadikonda (SC) - Tenali Sravan Kumar
Mangalagiri - Nara Lokesh
Ponnur - Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar
Bapatla - Vegesana Narendra Varma Raju
Sattenapalle - Kanna Lakshminarayana
Gurajala - Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao
Macherla - Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy
Addanki - Gottipati Ravi Kumar
Santhanuthalapadu (SC) - Vijay Kumar B.N
Kovur - Prashanthi Reddy Vemireddy
Kadapa - Madhavi Reddappa Gari
Kamalapuram - Krishna Chaitanya Reddy Putha
Mydukur - Sudhakar Putta
Kurnool - T.G.Bharath
Dhone - Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy
Singanamala (SC) - Bandaru Sravani Sree
Anantapur Urban - Daggupati Prasad
Pileru - Nallari Kishan Kumar Reddy
Punganur - Challa Ramachandra Reddy
Gangadhara Nellore (SC) - Dr. VM. Thomas
Early trends show that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has made significant gains, leading in 50 seats, while the YSRC party is currently leading in 11 seats.
Mood at the TDP office is jubilant after the party's general secretary Nara Lokesh is leading
📸: @prasantmadugula @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/xtymgv2FXy
N. Chandrababu Naidu led TDP is leading in 120 seats, whereas Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP is currently far behind in only 22 seats.
Jana Sena party is leading in 15 seats.
Initial trends show TDP leading in 116 Assembly seats, Jana Sena in 15, YSRC in 23 and BJP in 6 seats
TDP-BJP-JSP alliance is heading towards a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh, contrary to the close contest predicted by several political analysts.
In a reversal of the 2019 verdict, the TDP and its alliance are likely to cross the 152 mark in the 175-member State Assembly.
The YSRC, which won 151 seats in the 2019 elections, may end up with less than 25 seats.
YSRCP's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Pulivendla) - Leading by 12,621
TDP's Chandrababu Naidu (Kuppam)- Leading by 4,683
Jana Sena's Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram) - Leading by 13,494
BJP's YS Chowdary (Vijayawada) - Leading by 2,422
TDP workers are celebrating outside the party office as initial trends show massive victory for the party candidates.
TDP workers celebrate outside party office as initial trends show massive victory for the party candidates.
IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath is trailing by over 18,000 votes against his rival TDP MLA candidate Palla Srinivasa Rao.
Health Minister Vidadala Rajini is trailing behind 5,807 votes against her TDP candidate Galla Madhavi in Guntur West Assembly Constituency.
In Gopalapuram Assembly Constituency, TDP candidate M Venkata Raju is leading with more than 8,165 votes against Home Minister, YSRCP candidate, Taneti Vanitha.
Tourism Minister R. K. Roja is trailing behind by more than 8,000 votes against TDP candidate Gali Bhanu Prakash in Nagari Assembly Constituency.
Minister for Housing, Jogi Ramesh is lagging behind more than 14,000 votes against TDP candidate Bode Prasad in Penamaluru Assembly Constituency.
TDP candidate from Sattenapalli, Kanna Lakshmi Narayana is leading with more than 13,000 votes against Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu.
Former Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha is lagging behind by 17,610 votes against TDP candidate Tenali Sravan Kumar in Tadikonda Assembly Constituency.
Rajamahendravaram Rural Assembly constituency sitting TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary has registered a thumping victory with a record majority of 64,090 votes against B. C. Welfare Minister and YSRCP candidate Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna.
According to the Election Commission of India, Mr. Chowdary has received 12,9,060 votes to defeat his rival Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna, who received 64,970 votes. The YSRCP has fielded Ramachandrapuram MLA Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna in Rajamahendravaram Rural.
Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary declared the winner from the Rajamundry Rural segment with a margin of 64090 votes.
TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh leading in Mangalagiri Assembly seat with 11,003 votes against YSRC's Murugudu Lavanya
TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh leading in Mangalagiri Assembly seat with 11,003 votes against YSRC's Murugudu Lavanya
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan leading in Pitapuram seat with 29,192 votes against YSRCP'S Vanga Geetha
This is Pawan Kalyan's Finest Hour! From losing badly in 2019, the superstar has scripted a blockbuster in 2024. His Jana Sena is likely to win 20 out of 21 MLA seats it contested with Pawan himself Winning big from Pithapuram
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy leading in Pulivendula assembly seat with 37,343 votes against TDP's M Ravindranath Reddy (B tech Ravi)
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy leading in the Pulivendula Assembly seat with 37,343 votes against TDP's M Ravindranath Reddy (B tech Ravi)
Celebrations broke out at Telugu Desam Party offices across the state along with its pre-poll partners Janasena and BJP, are heading towards obtaining a bumper majority to form the government.
According to the latest figures from the Election Commission, TDP won in one assembly seat and is leading in 130 segments while Janasena is leading in 19 and BJP in 7.
The ruling YSR Congress is leading in 18 seats.
"It is history rewritten. We are getting a thumping majority in all the assembly segments in Guntur Parliamentary constituency," Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, TDP candidate from Guntur Lok Sabha seat, told reporters.
TDP wins 115 seats and is leading in 19 seats.
Jana Sena party wins 20 seats and is leading in 1.
BJP wins five seats and is leading in three.
Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP falls far behind: wins four seats and is leading in eight.
TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu arrives at the party headquarters amid 'CM' 'CM' slogans by party cadres
TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu arrives at the party headquarters amid 'CM' 'CM' slogans by party cadres
'Nothing personal:' Pawan Kalyan tells YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy
'Nothing personal:' Pawan Kalyan tells YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

Don't have a personal grudge with Jagan or the YSRC, says Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan. Adds that now is the time for development and not revenge politics
Celebrations at Jana Sena Party office as party establishes clear dominance in assembly elections with 21 seats
Jana Sena Party activists celebrating the party's victory at the JSP office in Mangalgiri on Tuesday
📸: @prasantmadugula @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @Kalyan_TNIE pic.twitter.com/UPHN3o7Z5q
Responding to the massive defeat of his party in both assembly and LS polls in Andhra Pradesh, the YSRCP chief and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that results are "surprising."
"Never imagined that the outcome would be like this," he said in a press conference.
Following the TDP's massive win, YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy turns emotional during a press conference, says he accepts the people's mandate. Further, he vows to work for the welfare of the public & wishes luck to the new government
Pawan made strategic moves, assuring his followers to trust him. First, he kept himself relevant by allying with the BJP following the 2019 debacle.
In the run-up to the 2019 elections, he sprang a surprise announcing his alliance with the TDP after meeting the latter’s chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Rajahmundry jail.
From then, he tried hard to bring together the BJP and the TDP facing in his own words, harsh words from Delhi leaders.
Celebrating TDP's landslide victory, party activists removed the name plate of YSR Health University in Vijayawada
Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva applies Vijaya thilakam on his forehead after establishing an unbeatable lead
TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu along with his family members celebrate the winning of NDA
Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva & son Akira Nandan celebrate as Jana Sena Party chief leads from Pithapuram & the party makes gains in Andhra Pradesh assembly polls