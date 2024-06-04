HIGHLIGHTS|Andhra Pradesh welcomes back Naidu; major setback for YSRCP

The counting of votes polled on May 13 for elections to the 175 Assembly and 25 Parliamentary seats will begin at 8 am amid tight security in the wake of the post-poll violence that rocked parts of Palnadu region, Tirupati and Tadipatri in the faction-ridden Rayalaseema region.

The keenly contested battle saw an electrifying campaign by the ruling YSRC and the Opposition NDA comprising the TDP, BJP and Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP).

While the ruling YSRC is hoping to comeback to power riding high on its five-year welfare regime, the NDA promised a mix of welfare and development and is expecting the mandate in its favour.

The Congress, is unlikely to make any impact like in the past two elections but its leaders are expecting an increase in vote share with former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy's daughter YS Sharmila leading the party and its campaign this time.