Pawan Kalyan 'man of the match' in NDA victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls

Film star and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan had always been seen as an inconsistent politician, and unconventional, more so after his humiliating defeat in 2019 when he himself lost two constituencies and his party managed just one seat.

Nonetheless, true to his reel image of being a power star, Pawan persisted and finally, on Tuesday, made his mark in electoral politics, sweeping 21 of the 21 MLA seats and two out of two MP seats his party contested.

The star won from Pithapuram becoming an elected leader for the first time.

Pawan Kalyan’s comment at a public meeting in Machilipatnam in January 2021 that “defeat is not the end of the road, but only the beginning and there is no defeat for individuals or parties who want to forge ahead” – may have been taken with a pinch of salt at the time but his critics have been made to eat the humble pie.

Pawan made strategic moves, assuring his followers to trust him. First, he kept himself relevant by allying with the BJP following the 2019 debacle and in the run-up to the 2019 elections, he sprang a surprise announcing his alliance with the TDP after meeting the latter’s chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Rajahmundry jail.

Naidu was jailed for about 50 days in the alleged skill development scam. From then, he tried hard to bring together the BJP and the TDP facing in his own words, harsh words from Delhi leaders.

Making sacrifices by limiting the number of seats his party could contest, he brought the two old partners -- TDP and BJP, -- who parted ways before the 2019 elections -- back together, to recreate the magic of the 2014 elections. The only difference was that in 2014, JSP did not contest and in 2024, it did.