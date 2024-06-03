Chandrababu Naidu exudes confidence of NDA’s big win in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : Exuding confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is going to bag indisputable and unquestionable victory in the elections, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu appreciated the efforts of the leaders and activists of all the alliance partners for the success.

Naidu on Sunday conducted a virtual meeting with the NDA candidates who are in the race for the Lok Sabha and the Assembly constituencies. Stating that Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari and the leaders along with the activists of all the three alliance partners had worked hard for the victory of the NDA, the TDP chief gave a roadmap for the leaders and the activists of the NDA on the efforts to be taken during the counting process on Tuesday.

He further explained that all the exit polls clearly indicated the victory of the NDA and the alliance is going to form the governments both at the Centre and in the State.

“The YSRC is now in the process of searching reasons for its defeat and the efforts to create a sort of commotion on the directions issued by the poll panel on the postal ballots by moving the court is part of this exercise,” the TDP supremo said and cautioned the NDA leaders that there is every possibility that these YSRC leaders resorting to various irregularities and attacks on the counting day too.

The counting agents must ensure that the officials function as per the laid down norms and be alert while the EVMs are being shifted from the strong-rooms to the counting centres, he said and asked the counting agents to be vigilant till the entire counting process is complete. The candidates should come out of the counting centres only after taking the declaration form from the returning officer (RO) concerned, Naidu told the candidates.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said that all the exit polls clearly reveal that the NDA will emerge victorious in at least 21 Lok Sabha seats. He asked the counting agents to seek recounting if they have any doubts on the counting process. Purandeswari and JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar also attended the meeting.