Will the 'Yogi factor' emerge as BJP's game changer in Purvanchal Lok Sabha seats?

LUCKNOW: The ongoing Lok Sabha election steeped deep into Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal is reaching its climax. The arena for the final bout of gladiator battle is all set for Varanasi (PM Modi’s constituency), Gorakhpur, (the fortress of UP CM Yogi Adityanath), and Ghazipur (the bastion of infamous Ansari brothers).

Moreover, it is also a test of political clout of smaller stakeholders like Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (S), OP Rajbhar of SBSP and Sanjay Nishad of NISAHD, and their credibility as saffron allies.

13 seats are up for grabs in phase 7 and the last leg of voting which will take place on June 1.

Although PM Narendra Modi is widely regarded as one of the most influential leaders in the political history of independent India and is the prominent figure for the BJP during campaigns, the Yogi Adityanath phenomenon, particularly his pro-development and anti-mafia stance as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, along with his unwavering commitment to Hindutva, is gaining traction in the eastern region.

PM Modi, who had been making subtle references to UP CM’s governance in earlier rallies, started praising him with no qualms as the poll scene shifted to Purvanchal.

The PM has been highlighting Yogi’s ‘bulldozer’ action against gangsters, and dreaded mafias bringing much-needed relief to the people from their reign of terror and intimidation.

It is evident that the PM does not forget to applaud Yogi’s efforts to curb corrupt and criminal elements while underscoring the development works and the effective implementation of central welfare schemes after Yogi Adityanath assumed UP CM office.