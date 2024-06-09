Nitin Gadkari: A go-getter and 'Highway Man of India,' known for country's mega push to road infrastructure

MUMBAI: Senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, popularly referred as the 'Highway Man of India', is known to be a go-getter in whatever work he undertakes.

The 67-year-old leader from Nagpur in Maharashtra has been the longest serving Minister for Road Transport & Highways as he held the portfolio in the last two governments led by Narendra Modi.

Gadkari is credited with the construction of more than 90,000 km of national highways and 30,000 km of new roads in the country in the last 10 years.

In an interview to PTI earlier this year, the senior BJP leader said he wants to help people even in the smallest possible way and keep working for them to bring about a positive change in their lives.

The former BJP president, closely associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has won three consecutive times from the Lok Sabha seat of Nagpur, which houses the RSS headquarters.

On Sunday, he was inducted into the NDA government as a cabinet minister.

Gadkari's foray into national politics came when he was appointed president of the BJP in 2009.