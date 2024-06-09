Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor among actors attending Modi's swearing-in ceremony

As Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term on Sunday, several dignitaries including celebrities are also present at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi to witness the same.

Shah Rukh Khan along with his manager Pooja Dadlani was seen entering the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday. The actor opted for a black suit-pant for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony. This is the first time that the Bollywood actor has appeared for an oath-taking ceremony. He was seen seated next to business tycoon Mukesh Ambani.

Among other celebrities who will also be attending the oath-taking ceremony include Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Kailash Kher.

Apart from Mukesh Ambani, other people from the business world as well including Anant Ambani, Anand Piramal, Gautam Adani with his wife Priti Adani and brother Rajesh Adani, are seen to be attending the ceremony.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, was also spotted at the PM's oath-taking ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Tamil megastar Rajinikanth was spotted leaving for Delhi from his residence in Chennai.

"I am going to take part in the swearing-in ceremony... It is a very historic event… Assuming office for the third consecutive term is Narendra Modi’s big achievement, my hearty greetings to him. People have elected a robust opposition which is a healthy sign for democracy," said the actor.