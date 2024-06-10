Aditya-L1 satellite data shows Sun heating up, 'moving towards solar maximum'

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has revealed the data captured by the Aditya-L1 satellite -- India’s maiden mission to the Sun -- and warned that the brightest star in the ecosystem is moving towards the solar maximum, giving rise to enhanced activity.

“There are several active regions visible around the equatorial region. The Active region AR13664 on the Sun, during its passage between May 8 – 15, 2024, erupted several X-class and M-class flares, which were associated with Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs). These produced a major geomagnetic storm on May 11, 2024.” the space agency said on Monday.

This geomagnetic storm was of the highest intensity in the last two decades. ISRO released photos of the Sun captured through the Solar Ultra-Violet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) and the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) payload onboard the solar observatory satellite that showed the full disk images of how the solar flares occurred.

The mission was aimed at studying the Sun comprehensively and in turn protecting Indian satellites from being burnt out by solar flares. The seven payloads are meant to observe the solar atmosphere mainly “chromosphere and corona.” ISRO scientists said that with the help of the data recorded during May, they were able to protect more than 50 satellites, which cost Rs 50,000 crore.