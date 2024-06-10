After being hit by controversy during poll campaign, BJP's Parshottam Rupala dropped from Union Cabinet

AHMEDABAD: BJP MP from Rajkot Purushottam Rupala, who became embroiled in controversy during the Lok Sabha poll campaign due to a remark that angered the Kshatriya community, has been dropped from the Union Cabinet.

A three-term Rajya Sabha member, Rupala served as a minister in both of Modi's previous governments. From 2016 to 2021, he was the Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare, and Panchayati Raj, and from July 2021, he was the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying.

The number of Gujarat MPs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third government has decreased to six, down from seven in the second term.