BJP's Amit Malviya files defamation suit against RSS activist over 'sexual exploitation' allegations

KOLKATA: BJP leader Amit Malviya has filed a defamation suit of Rs 10 crore against RSS activist Santanu Sinha who alleged that he had "indulged" in sexual exploitation of women.

The BJP IT cell chief on Monday sued Santanu Sinha, who claimed that he was an RSS activist, for Rs 10 crore over defamation. In the legal notice, Malviya sought the removal of Sinha's "false and derogatory" post from social media.

The nature of allegations are extremely offensive in as much as they falsely allege sexual misconduct purportedly committed by my client. The same is fatally injurious to the dignity and reputation of my client who, by virtue of his professional profile, is a public figure," the notice reads.

Meanwhile, RSS sources have said that Santanu Sinha is not and has never been associated with the organisation in any official capacity.

In a social media post, Sinha accused Malviya of sexually harassing women while he was staying in West Bengal.

"I am not saying Amit Malviya did misconduct with women or exploited them. I have just raised the question- will the Bengal leaders keep their posts by supplying women to leaders like Amit Malviya or other? We did see such things happen in Bengal earlier."

"In 2021, we had cinema actors having no relation with politics and they were given tickets. But I will stick to my allegations that there are some men in Bengal BJP, who are enjoying posts by supplying women to leaders," said Sinha.

Through a legal notice, Malviya demanded an unconditional apology from Sinha and the removal of the post within three days. Failure to comply may result in further legal measures, including civil and criminal defamation proceedings, along with a request for Rs 10 crore in damages.

Meanwhile, Congress has sought the removal of Malviya from his position following Sinha's allegations.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, "An RSS member, Santanu Sinha, related to BJP leader Rahul Sinha, has said that the BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya has indulged in nefarious activities.

He indulges in the sexual exploitation of women. Not just in 5-star hotels but in BJP offices in West Bengal. The only thing that we seek from the BJP is justice for women."

Shrinate also added that an independent probe into the incident is only possible if Malviya is removed from his position."