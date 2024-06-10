Manipur violence needs urgent attention, decorum needs to be maintained: Mohan Bhagwat

NEW DELHI: Minutes after the allocation of portfolios, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in a stern message on Monday reminded the Modi-led NDA dispensation that the law and order problem plaguing the eastern state of Manipur must be addressed on a priority.

The message coming from the chief of the RSS, which is considered to be the ruling BJP’s ideological mentor, will have a substantial weight on the newly formed NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhagwat, while speaking at a function organised by RSS at its headquarters in Nagpur, said Manipur has been waiting for peace for a year and the issues relating the violence needed to be considered and resolved on a priority basis.

The RSS chief said, “The state (Manipur) remained peaceful for the last 10 years but suddenly the gun culture returned with more vigour. It is important to resolve the conflict on priority.”

Bhagwat suggested to the government and the opposition that now since the elections are over, “We have to think about the problems facing the country by freeing ourselves from the poll frenzy. Manipur has been waiting for peace for a year. It has to be considered on priority.”

It is to be noted here that earlier in the day on Monday, an advance security team of Manipur Police that had gone to Jiribam to prepare for the visit of Chief Minister N Biren Singh came under attack by unidentified armed miscreants. Two policemen, including the driver of the vehicle, were injured. Singh is expected to visit the violence-hit town on Tuesday.

The Meitei-Kuki conflict erupted on May 3 last year, the day Kuki people, supported by militants, launched an attack on Meitei villages.

On Saturday, Governor Anusuiya Uikey met CM Biren Singh at the Manipur Bhawan here and took stock of the prevailing situation in Jiribam district, asking him to take all possible steps to control the situation there.

Meanwhile, Bhagwat also said that decorum should be maintained in the conduct of elections, which was not followed in the recently concluded poll campaign. “It is important to follow morality because our country faces many challenges,” he added.

The RSS chief said, “There are two sides in the Parliament to bring forth both the aspects of an issue. One side can bring forth one aspect and the other side can bring another aspect, so that whatever happens is absolutely right.”