My team is a blend of youth & experience: PM

NEW DELHI: After taking oath for a third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government will continue to work for 140 crore Indians to fulfill their dreams. “I am grateful to all the foreign dignitaries who joined the swearing-in. India will always work closely with our valued partners in pursuit of human progress,” Modi said on X.

“This team of ministers is a great blend of youth and experience, and we will leave no stone unturned in improving the lives of people,” he said.

The PM said he was looking forward to serving 140 crore Indians and working with the Council of Ministers to take India to new heights of progress.