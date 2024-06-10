'Not leopard, but a cat': Cops clarify after video of 'mysterious animal' at Rashtrapati Bhawan goes viral

NEW DELHI: A video showing a "mysterious animal" strolling at Rashtrapati Bhavan during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit social media by a storm with netizens throwing all suspicions and calling it a leopard.

The video which was probably a small part of the live broadcast of the swearing-in ceremony showed the animal walking in the background close to the wall of President's House at a time when BJP MP Durga Das Uikey was greeting President Droupadi Murmu after taking oath as minister.

Throughout the day, discussion over the strange 'big cat' continued between netizens and finally the Delhi Police had to come out with a clarification.

Rumours were put to rest stating that it was just a cat and not any leopard.

"Some media channels and social media handles are showing an animal image captured during the live telecast of oath taking ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday, claiming it to be a wild animal. These facts are not true, the animal captured on camera is a common house cat. Please don't adhere to such frivolous rumours," Delhi Police posted on 'X'.